Dr. Bruce Lasker, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Bruce Lasker, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Lasker, MD
Dr. Bruce Lasker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Dr. Lasker works at
Dr. Lasker's Office Locations
Paradigm Clinical Research Centers Inc3737 Moraga Ave Ste A5, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 273-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lasker is an excellent doctor in any neurological matters that I've visited with him for; and communication of any issues I had/have are well understood.
About Dr. Bruce Lasker, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1043299399
Education & Certifications
- Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Neurology
