Dr. Bruce Latham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Latham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Latham works at
Locations
Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center877 W Faris Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-9031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Latham’s and heard he is going to retire. I liked him very much and wish him much happiness.
About Dr. Bruce Latham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194778589
Education & Certifications
- Dorn Va/Richland Meml Hosps
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latham has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Latham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latham.
