Overview

Dr. Bruce Latham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Latham works at Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.