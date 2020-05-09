Dr. Bruce Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Foot Specialists13737 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 485-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
It had been many years, but he'd always been on my Insurance plan (about 15 years since i'd initially chosen HMO) and I always knew he was my 'go to' specialist. Suddenly this year conspicuously missing! Just relieved alive and still practicing - and I do have very fond memories of his concern and gentleness plus friendliness of office staff at the time!
About Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1417045592
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.