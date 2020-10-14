Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Team Wellness Center3646 Mount Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207 Directions (313) 626-2400
Team Mental Health Services14799 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 324-8326
Team Wellness Center2925 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207 Directions (313) 396-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best internal medicine Dr I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
