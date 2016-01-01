Overview

Dr. Bruce Platt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Platt works at Advanced Cardiology Group in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.