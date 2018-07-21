See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Bruce Robinson, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Robinson, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Robinson works at Bruce Robinson in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Granuloma of Skin, Acne and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bruce Robinson
    121 E 60th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 750-7121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Herpes Simplex Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Virus Antenatal Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma-Associated Herpes Virus (KSHV) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neonatal Herpes Simplex Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Bruce Robinson, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700871829
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Med College
    Internship
    • Bellvue/Nyu Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
