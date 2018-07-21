Dr. Bruce Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Robinson, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Bruce Robinson121 E 60th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 750-7121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just an all around great doctor that knows his stuff, great chair-side manner, knowledgeable, never rushes you into a decision, but he was always right in my case from the first. Great friendly caring staff
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700871829
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Bellvue/Nyu Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Granuloma of Skin, Acne and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.