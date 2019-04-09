Dr. Bruce Watrous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watrous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Watrous, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Watrous, MD
Dr. Bruce Watrous, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Watrous works at
Dr. Watrous' Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care50 Rowe St Ste 600, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent .. Great doctor ... Informative .. down to earth ... easy to understand
About Dr. Bruce Watrous, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watrous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watrous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Watrous using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Watrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watrous has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watrous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watrous speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Watrous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watrous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watrous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watrous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.