Overview

Dr. Brummitte Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.



Dr. Wilson works at Brummitte D Wilson MD & Assocs in Hamburg, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Hair Loss and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.