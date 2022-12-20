Dr. Bryan Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Correa, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Correa, MD
Dr. Bryan Correa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Correa works at
Dr. Correa's Office Locations
-
1
Correa Plastic Surgery4850 W Panther Creek Dr Ste 105, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (832) 281-7732
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Today marks my one year anniversary since I had a full tummy tuck with 360 liposuction. I am beyond amazed! I finally have the confidence that I’ve been desperately seeking for the past 20 years. He was recommended to me by a friend and a nurse that works at a surgery center. He also performed a mini arm lift with liposuction six months ago and I’m very pleased with those results. The most important thing to remember is to have patience. It takes several months for you to see your true results, especially with liposuction. He was the right doctor for me and he may be the one for you as well. I’m lucky to have had him perform my surgeries. His consultation is completely free so you have nothing to lose.
About Dr. Bryan Correa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps|Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps
- Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Correa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Correa works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.