Dr. Bryan Correa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small The Woodlands, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryan Correa, MD

Dr. Bryan Correa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Correa works at Correa Plastic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Correa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Correa Plastic Surgery
    4850 W Panther Creek Dr Ste 105, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7732

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Blepharoplasty
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Blepharoplasty

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Free Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Today marks my one year anniversary since I had a full tummy tuck with 360 liposuction. I am beyond amazed! I finally have the confidence that I’ve been desperately seeking for the past 20 years. He was recommended to me by a friend and a nurse that works at a surgery center. He also performed a mini arm lift with liposuction six months ago and I’m very pleased with those results. The most important thing to remember is to have patience. It takes several months for you to see your true results, especially with liposuction. He was the right doctor for me and he may be the one for you as well. I’m lucky to have had him perform my surgeries. His consultation is completely free so you have nothing to lose.
    Georgetta Eason — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Bryan Correa, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306085535
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps|Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Correa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Correa works at Correa Plastic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Correa’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

