Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Tigner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Otolaryngology Center of East Tennessee PC275 Cherokee Professional Park, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 983-4090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
After seeing 2 other doctors about throat pain with no relief, Dr Tigner took the time with exams and research, ordered X-ray and CT scan until he had an answer. He discovered I have an issue with my cervical spine; causing throat pain. He suggested a neuro-Surgeon (this is a serious issue that was overlooked by other Doctors) I am So grateful Dr Tigner’s patience, knowledge and compassion to help me. I highly recommend him! Dr Tigner is with Blount Memorial Physicians Group, Morganton Square, Maryville, TN
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578513297
- U T Southwestern
- Utsw Med Sch-Parkland Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
