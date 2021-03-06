Dr. Bryan To, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. To is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan To, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan To, MD
Dr. Bryan To, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. To works at
Dr. To's Office Locations
California Care Medical Group, Inc.24910 Las Brisas Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. To?
I started seeing Doctor To a little over a year ago and I'm very pleased with him and his Staff. Doctor To always calls me when I request a call back from him, he's personable and I feel he really tries to help. Kasandra and Priscilla have been instrumental in helping me to get the answers to my health concerns. I cannot say enough good about Doctor To's office staff. I've been having health problems for about 5-years now and I've seen several doctors before Doctor To that have demonstrated to me that they just don't care. I feel if you communicate with Doctor To and also care about your own health that he will do whatever he can to help you to feel better or get answers.
About Dr. Bryan To, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1407948474
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. To has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. To accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. To speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.
