Dr. Burton Burkholder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burton Burkholder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Burton Burkholder, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Burkholder works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Plc320 Winding River Ln Ste 301, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 296-0113
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burkholder?
This was my first dermatologist appointment, and Dr. Burkholder did a great job of explaining what was going with three different types of spots I have on my skin. He froze off the pre-cancerous ones in an efficient in-and-out procedure. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Burton Burkholder, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245231547
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkholder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkholder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkholder works at
Dr. Burkholder has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkholder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkholder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkholder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkholder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkholder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.