Overview

Dr. Burton Burkholder, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Burkholder works at Dermatology PLC in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.