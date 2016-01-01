Dr. Mark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton Mark, DO
Overview of Dr. Burton Mark, DO
Dr. Burton Mark, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Mark works at
Dr. Mark's Office Locations
Chester County Psychiatric Associates Ltd.203 W Chestnut St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-4585
Gerson Associates P.c.10551 Decatur Rd Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions (215) 637-6800
University Services2837 Southampton Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions (215) 637-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Burton Mark, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245270982
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.