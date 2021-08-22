Dr. Buster Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Buster Smith, MD
Dr. Buster Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chester, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Department of Psychiatry1 Medical Center Blvd, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (610) 874-5257Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
John F. Kennedy Community Mhmr Center112 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 568-0860
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
He saved my life.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
