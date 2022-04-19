Overview of Dr. Buvaneswari Sridar, MD

Dr. Buvaneswari Sridar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Sridar works at RWJBH Primary Eatontown in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.