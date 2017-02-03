Dr. Byron Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Dixon, MD
Overview
Dr. Byron Dixon, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 369-3541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dixon helped me at the Pelham ER and he did a great job. I was in a car accident and he was very thorough and took the time to check everything out With me.
About Dr. Byron Dixon, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
