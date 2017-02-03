Overview

Dr. Byron Dixon, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Dixon works at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.