Overview of Dr. Byron Izuka, MD

Dr. Byron Izuka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They completed their fellowship with Nemours Children's Clinic



Dr. Izuka works at Childrens Orthopedics Of Hawaii in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.