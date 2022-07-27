Dr. Byron Izuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Izuka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Byron Izuka, MD
Dr. Byron Izuka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They completed their fellowship with Nemours Children's Clinic
Dr. Izuka's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Orthopaedics of Hawaii LLC98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 122, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 485-8985
- 2 1319 Punahou St Ste 620, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 485-8985
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter loves Dr. Izuka. He's straight up and doesn't sugar coat things. She likes his approach and trusts his opinions and methods.
About Dr. Byron Izuka, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1831171925
Education & Certifications
- Nemours Children's Clinic
- Lac Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation - Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izuka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Izuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izuka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.