Dr. Caitlin Nicholson, MD

Sports Medicine
Overview of Dr. Caitlin Nicholson, MD

Dr. Caitlin Nicholson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Nicholson works at Midwest Orthopedics At Rush in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nicholson's Office Locations

    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 243-4244

  • Rush University Medical Center

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon

5.0
Dec 07, 2021
Saw Dr. Nicholson for knee and hip pain. X-rays were taken at the appointment and explained along with a treatment plan. She explained the x-rays and covered the options available for the next steps. She makes sure you have all of your questions answered and I never felt rushed during the appointment. I would definitely recommend her for assessment and treatment schedule prior to being ready for a replacement.
About Dr. Caitlin Nicholson, MD

  • Sports Medicine
  • English
  • 1326579327
Dr. Caitlin Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nicholson works at Midwest Orthopedics At Rush in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nicholson’s profile.

Dr. Nicholson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

