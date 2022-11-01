Overview

Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.



Dr. Thompson works at Dignity Health Medical Group Bakersfield - Golden Empire Cardiology in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.