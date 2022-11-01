Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group Bakersfield - Golden Empire Cardiology3838 San Dimas St Ste B201, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Directions
Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thompson was cardiologist after my coronary event and he performed an angioplasty and cleared my right artery of a 90 % blockage and referred me to Dr Teirstein do to the left artery at Scripps. I appreciate everything Dr THOMPSON DID FOR ME. He was also present at Scripps when the angioplasty was done there.
About Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962606913
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp|Scripps Clin-Scripps Green Hosp
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- LSU Shreveport
- St. George's University Of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Southwest
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.