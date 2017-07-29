Dr. Calvin Mein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Mein, MD
Overview of Dr. Calvin Mein, MD
Dr. Calvin Mein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Dr. Mein works at
Dr. Mein's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas9480 Huebner Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (800) 833-5921
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I JUST HAD MY FIRST VIST THIS WEEK. DR MEIN WAS EXCELLENT AND THROUGH. HIS STAFF WAS OUTSTANDING. FROM THE MOMENT OF SCHEDULING THE VISIT TO THE EXAM AND STUDIES DONE IT WAS EXCEPTIONAL.
About Dr. Calvin Mein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Brook Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Med Center|Letterman Army Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mein has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mein speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mein.
