Overview

Dr. Calvin Walker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Union General Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Calvin Walker MD LLC in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.