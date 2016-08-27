Dr. Calvin Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Calvin Walker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Union General Hospital.
Dr. Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Calvin Walker MD LLC3418 Medical Park Dr Ste 24, Monroe, LA 71203 Directions (318) 323-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
Dr Walker is kind and compassionate to his patients.He is excellent with medication management.Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Calvin Walker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1710941737
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.