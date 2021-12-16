Dr. Camellia Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camellia Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Camellia Clark, MD
Dr. Camellia Clark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
- 1 9620 Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 528-4600
-
2
Sdfc Ivf and Andrology Laboratory11515 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 279-1223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
My experience with Dr. Clark has been great. She’s super detailed and understanding to my situation. She listens to my concerns and develops a plan that will best suit me. She’s been patient with me. She wants to help and wants us to get better. I don’t usually write reviews but wanted to share my experience.
About Dr. Camellia Clark, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174624399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.