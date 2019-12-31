Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-7114
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cameron is an excellent young pain management doctor. He took a serious history of my pain problem, made efficient and effective decisions and was a pleasure to talk with. Very considerate and helpful. And he treated me like a human being! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902030794
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
