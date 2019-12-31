Overview

Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.