Overview

Dr. Camille Eyvazzadeh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phillipsburg, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.