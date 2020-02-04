Dr. Camille Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Roberts, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Locations
The Dermatology Center of Worcester, LLC405 Grove St Ste 304, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 890-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts is awesome. She is so attentive to details. She and her staff are extremely personable. Her office is clean, and warm...no shivering in a Johnny while waiting to be seen. I’ve been seeing her for several years, and she’s always punctual also.
About Dr. Camille Roberts, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1376519421
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
