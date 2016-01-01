Dr. Canan Gunary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Canan Gunary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Canan Gunary, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Gunary works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 101, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 696-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Canan Gunary, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972829547
Education & Certifications
- INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
