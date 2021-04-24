See All Cardiologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Candice Kim, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Candice Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Advanced Cardiovascular Services in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cardiovascular Services
    29995 Technology Dr Ste 302, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 445-4347
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dyslipidemia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 24, 2021
    Awesome doctor. Informs me of everything that is going on. Highly recommend.
    Ryan b — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Candice Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942568852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cedar Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candice Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Advanced Cardiovascular Services in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

