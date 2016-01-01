Dr. Candice Kendell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Kendell, MD
Overview of Dr. Candice Kendell, MD
Dr. Candice Kendell, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kendell's Office Locations
Tanner Clinic - Layton2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5997MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Candice Kendell, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
