Dr. Cara Attanucci, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cara Attanucci, MD

Dr. Cara Attanucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Attanucci works at Newton Wellesley OB/GYN in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Attanucci's Office Locations

    Newton Wellesley OB/GYN
    2000 Washington St Ste 768, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 (617) 332-2345

  Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Syphilis Screening

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Oct 05, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Attanucci for about 4 years now. I would highly recommend her, she always takes time to listen to all of your concerns and always goes beyond to help. I wouldn't even pay attention to any of those negative ratings because she is an amazing physician. I hope that I can stay as her patient for many years to come. I am a woman of color and it is always hard for me to find a physician to take my health problems seriously. She listened to my concerns and was the only physician to help me. I am telling you she is worth it.
    One of her regular patients — Oct 05, 2021
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1326095142
    UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
