Dr. Chui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carie Chui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carie Chui, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They completed their residency with Standford Univ
Dr. Chui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allura Skin & Laser Center Inc280 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 344-1121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chui?
Two visits, one for a second opinion on possible skin cancer and a second on a more routine growth. I arrived an hour late to my second appointment due to my fault, but they politely fit me in despite being busy. Dr Chui is an excellent diagnostician. She had a different opinion than my prior dermatologist on the skin cancer, who had prescribed a topical application of a chemo therapy ointment. Dr. Chui diagnosed the condition as not cancerous, which saved me from unnecessary and expensive treatment. My return visit to her confirmed her correct diagnosis. She is very pleasant and professional as a bonus, and I strongly recommend her without reservation to anyone.
About Dr. Carie Chui, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1346341252
Education & Certifications
- Standford Univ
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UC-SF
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chui works at
Dr. Chui has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chui speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.