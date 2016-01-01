See All Family Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Carl Casimir, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Casimir, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Casimir works at Dr. Carl Casimir, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linden Family Medical Care PC
    432 LINDEN BLVD, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 941-8505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Autonomic Disorders
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Autonomic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carl Casimir, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1710068721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Casimir, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casimir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casimir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casimir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casimir works at Dr. Carl Casimir, MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Casimir’s profile.

    Dr. Casimir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casimir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casimir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casimir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

