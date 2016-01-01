Dr. Carl Jean, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Jean, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carl Jean, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY.
Dr. Jean works at
Richmond Hill Office8641 Lefferts Blvd, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 849-3338
Dr. Carl M. Jean Dpm PC903 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 345-3450
Kelvin A Barry, DPM1664 E 14th St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (929) 333-9376
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Interfaith Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1255453031
Dr. Jean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jean has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.