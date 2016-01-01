See All Podiatric Surgeons in Richmond Hill, NY
Dr. Carl Jean, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Richmond Hill, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carl Jean, DPM

Dr. Carl Jean, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. 

Dr. Jean works at Richmond Hill Family Foot Care in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jean's Office Locations

    Richmond Hill Office
    8641 Lefferts Blvd, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 849-3338
    Dr. Carl M. Jean Dpm PC
    903 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 345-3450
    Kelvin A Barry, DPM
    1664 E 14th St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 333-9376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • Interfaith Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • MagnaCare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carl Jean, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255453031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Jean, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jean has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jean has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

