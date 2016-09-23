Overview

Dr. Carl Johnson III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson III works at Family Practice Associates in Tifton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.