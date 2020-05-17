See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Carl Reed, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carl Reed, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITI OMAR BONGO / FACULTI DE MIDECINE ET DES SCIENCES DE LA SANTI (FMSS).

Dr. Reed works at CHILDRENS SPECIALISTS OF FLORIDA CARDIOLOGY in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Specialists of Florida Cardiology
    7970 Summerlin Lakes Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 689-5690
  2. 2
    Kare Physicians Associates
    15750 New Hampshire Ct Ste B, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 689-5690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Heart Murmur
Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Heart Murmur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 17, 2020
    This is going to sound weird. 15 years ago I lived in Naples and had a baby girl. When she was born she had a heart murmur. We were sent to Dr. Reeds office for a follow up. Come to find out she has a bicuspid aortic valve. The last time we saw Dr. Reed he had suggested that my daughter had Turners Syndrome. Me having no clue what that is, I told her pediatrician what Dr. Reed had said. We did a chromosome Analysis and Dr. Reed was correct!!! She wasn’t born with any noticeable characteristics of a baby with Turners. Short time after finding out about the Turners syndrome I had decided to move back to Ohio. After Learning more about turner syndrome I have realized if it wasn’t for Dr. Reed suggesting that to me, we may still never know. I had totally forgot Dr. Reeds name. I have always wanted to thank him!! My now 15-year-old daughter was cleaning out her room and found a paper from Dr. Reeds office. I have always wanted to tell him that he was correct! Very smart guy!
    Jennifer Humrichouser — May 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Carl Reed, MD
    About Dr. Carl Reed, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699739094
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITI OMAR BONGO / FACULTI DE MIDECINE ET DES SCIENCES DE LA SANTI (FMSS)
    Medical Education

