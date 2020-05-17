Dr. Carl Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Reed, MD
Dr. Carl Reed, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITI OMAR BONGO / FACULTI DE MIDECINE ET DES SCIENCES DE LA SANTI (FMSS).
Childrens Specialists of Florida Cardiology7970 Summerlin Lakes Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 689-5690
Kare Physicians Associates15750 New Hampshire Ct Ste B, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 689-5690
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
This is going to sound weird. 15 years ago I lived in Naples and had a baby girl. When she was born she had a heart murmur. We were sent to Dr. Reeds office for a follow up. Come to find out she has a bicuspid aortic valve. The last time we saw Dr. Reed he had suggested that my daughter had Turners Syndrome. Me having no clue what that is, I told her pediatrician what Dr. Reed had said. We did a chromosome Analysis and Dr. Reed was correct!!! She wasn’t born with any noticeable characteristics of a baby with Turners. Short time after finding out about the Turners syndrome I had decided to move back to Ohio. After Learning more about turner syndrome I have realized if it wasn’t for Dr. Reed suggesting that to me, we may still never know. I had totally forgot Dr. Reeds name. I have always wanted to thank him!! My now 15-year-old daughter was cleaning out her room and found a paper from Dr. Reeds office. I have always wanted to tell him that he was correct! Very smart guy!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699739094
- UNIVERSITI OMAR BONGO / FACULTI DE MIDECINE ET DES SCIENCES DE LA SANTI (FMSS)
