Dr. Carl Sartorius, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Sartorius, MD
Dr. Carl Sartorius, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Sartorius' Office Locations
Dr. Sartorius' Office Locations
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine8333 Naab Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 396-1300
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful Doctor. I have a very sick brother and had been sent home from 2 other hospitals with no answers and no help. His knowledge and expertise has been a huge blessing to our family! We finally got the answers we were desperately working so hard to find
About Dr. Carl Sartorius, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Sartorius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sartorius accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sartorius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sartorius has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sartorius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sartorius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sartorius.
