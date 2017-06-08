Overview of Dr. Carl Young, MD

Dr. Carl Young, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Young works at Carl Young MD Psychiatry in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.