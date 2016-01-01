Dr. Carla Canavire-Weber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canavire-Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Canavire-Weber, DO
Dr. Carla Canavire-Weber, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Family Medical Care1745 UNION BLVD, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 328-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Carla Canavire-Weber, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578632899
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Canavire-Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canavire-Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canavire-Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canavire-Weber speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Canavire-Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canavire-Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canavire-Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canavire-Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.