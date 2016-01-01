Overview

Dr. Carla Canavire-Weber, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Canavire-Weber works at FAMILY MEDICAL CARE in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.