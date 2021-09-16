Dr. Carla Cole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Cole, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carla Cole, DO
Dr. Carla Cole, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
Dr Carla J Cole DO323 N Shiloh Rd Ste 102, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My family LOVES Dr. Cole. We have been going to her for 18 years. I trust her with my kids. She's a great doctor and a great person. I love her staff. Especially Latisha and Charity. They have been with her for the long haul. My family wouldn't know what to do without them.
About Dr. Carla Cole, DO
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ/Texas Med School San Antonio
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Biology
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
