Overview of Dr. Carla Cole, DO

Dr. Carla Cole, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Cole works at Dr Carla J Cole DO in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.