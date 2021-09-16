See All Pediatricians in Garland, TX
Dr. Carla Cole, DO

Pediatrics
3.4 (46)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carla Cole, DO

Dr. Carla Cole, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Cole works at Dr Carla J Cole DO in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Carla J Cole DO
    323 N Shiloh Rd Ste 102, Garland, TX 75042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 272-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 16, 2021
    My family LOVES Dr. Cole. We have been going to her for 18 years. I trust her with my kids. She's a great doctor and a great person. I love her staff. Especially Latisha and Charity. They have been with her for the long haul. My family wouldn't know what to do without them.
    Shelly Guerra — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Carla Cole, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932155942
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ/Texas Med School San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Undergraduate School
    • Biology
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Cole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

