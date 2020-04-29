Dr. Carla Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Graham, MD
Overview of Dr. Carla Graham, MD
Dr. Carla Graham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Carolina Facial Plastic Surgery PA1714 Gregg Ave, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 665-0400
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 665-0400Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visited today for Botox.She is the Best! Very honest,confident and pretty.Will be back.Thanks again.??
About Dr. Carla Graham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871541789
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.