Dr. Carla Polcyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polcyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Polcyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Polcyn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med.
Dr. Polcyn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Carla Polcyn61 Smith Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-3355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polcyn?
Dr Polcyn was so easy to talk to. I felt understood. She help me through changes in my life.
About Dr. Carla Polcyn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154536803
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital
- Ny Hosp Cornell
- Lankenau Hosp
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polcyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polcyn works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Polcyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polcyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polcyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polcyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.