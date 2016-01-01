See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Carley Maak, MD

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carley Maak, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Maak works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Humerus Fracture
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Humerus Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carley Maak, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1831393743
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

