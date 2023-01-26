See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Carlo Prades, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carlo Prades, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carlo Prades, MD

Dr. Carlo Prades, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. 

Dr. Prades works at Elmhurst Medical Associates in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Glynis Vashi, MD
Dr. Glynis Vashi, MD
2.8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Prades' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elmhurst Medical Associates
    172 E Schiller St Fl 4, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Arthritis
Cellulitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prades?

    Jan 26, 2023
    This visit was with the intent to change Primary care physicians. He took the time to review my chart. Asked questions regarding all issues. Most importantly he listened. Over the recent years I have found that many Doctors do not have the quality. This was a pleasant surprise!!
    — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlo Prades, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlo Prades, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prades to family and friends

    Dr. Prades' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prades

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlo Prades, MD.

    About Dr. Carlo Prades, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457880080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlo Prades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prades has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prades works at Elmhurst Medical Associates in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Prades’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Prades. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prades.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlo Prades, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.