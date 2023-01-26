Dr. Carlo Prades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Prades, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlo Prades, MD
Dr. Carlo Prades, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Dr. Prades works at
Dr. Prades' Office Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Medical Associates172 E Schiller St Fl 4, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prades?
This visit was with the intent to change Primary care physicians. He took the time to review my chart. Asked questions regarding all issues. Most importantly he listened. Over the recent years I have found that many Doctors do not have the quality. This was a pleasant surprise!!
About Dr. Carlo Prades, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1457880080
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prades has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prades accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prades works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Prades. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.