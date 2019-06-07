Dr. Carlos Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Bello, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Bello, MD
Dr. Carlos Bello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Carlos J Finlay Medical School and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Dr. Bello's Office Locations
General Surgery, Gynecology7171 Coral Way Ste 307, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (786) 502-8449
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Bello and the staff was excellent. I went for a minor procedure and in my first visit and the follows up meet my expectaction. I highly recommend to visit his office for any surgical problem. I am very thankful for everything he did to me.
About Dr. Carlos Bello, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477872349
Education & Certifications
- Ryder Trauma Ctr U of Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Carlos J Finlay Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bello accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.