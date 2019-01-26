See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Carlos Figueroa, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Figueroa, MD

Dr. Carlos Figueroa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Figueroa works at Keck Hospital of Usc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Figueroa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keck Hospital of Usc
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 442-6000
  2. 2
    Advanced Psychiatric Group
    180 N San Gabriel Blvd Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91107 (626) 795-5404
  3. 3
    Huntington Geriatric and Family Medical Group
    2100 E Colorado Blvd Ste 1, Pasadena, CA 91107 (626) 229-9865
  4. 4
    Keck Hospital of University of Southern California
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 1652, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 442-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Eating Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2019
    Doctor Figueroa and his nurses are ALL EXCELLENT health providers. I am very pleased with the wonderful way that I am treated. The treatments and medications have saved my life.
    Vincent E. Medina in Los Angeles, CA — Jan 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Figueroa, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Figueroa, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760499511
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.