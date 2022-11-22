Overview of Dr. Carlos Kier, MD

Dr. Carlos Kier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Medical Branch/Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kier works at USMD Arlington North Clinic in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.