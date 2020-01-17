Overview of Dr. Carlos Lorenzo, MD

Dr. Carlos Lorenzo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Lorenzo works at UT Health San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.