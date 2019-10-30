Overview

Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Nousari works at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.