Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD

Dermatopathology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Nousari works at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nsu-com
    3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 262-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ameripath Florida Inc
    895 SW 30th Ave Ste 101, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 330-6770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Impetigo
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Impetigo

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2019
    Excelente profesional y excelente persona . Científicamente es el número uno en su especialidad en mundo . Trato amable en extremo , afectuoso , dedicado . Sumamente honesto . Atendió a mi madre con mucha dedicación y cariño , mi madre lo amaba y todos en nuestra familia . Lo recomiendo siempre !!
    Claudia . Argentina — Oct 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477538940
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Geo Washington U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nousari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nousari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nousari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nousari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nousari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nousari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nousari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

