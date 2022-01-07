Overview

Dr. Carlos Orrego, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad CES and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Orrego works at IMS Cardiology in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.