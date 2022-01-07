Dr. Carlos Orrego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orrego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Orrego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Orrego, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad CES and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Orrego works at
Locations
-
1
Cigna Healthcare of Az #527734 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301 Directions (623) 433-0202
-
2
IMS Cardiology3306 W Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85009 Directions (623) 433-0202
-
3
Cardiovascular & Heart Failure center926 E McDowell Rd Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (623) 439-9494Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orrego?
Me dieron una attencion satisfactoria y nos impulsa llegar a este lugar como si fueran amigos.
About Dr. Carlos Orrego, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568599876
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Universidad CES
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orrego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orrego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orrego works at
Dr. Orrego has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orrego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orrego speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Orrego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orrego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orrego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orrego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.