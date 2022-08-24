Dr. Carlos Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rivera, MD
Dr. Carlos Rivera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine.
Carlos E Rivera8260 W Flagler St Ste 1H, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 220-5191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rivera is an excellent doctor I highly recommend him to Family and friends.
About Dr. Carlos Rivera, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356459630
Education & Certifications
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
