Overview

Dr. Carlos Rivera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine.



Dr. Rivera works at CARLOS E RIVERA MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.