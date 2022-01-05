Dr. Carlos Trabanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trabanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Trabanco, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Trabanco, MD
Dr. Carlos Trabanco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Med Center
Dr. Trabanco works at
Dr. Trabanco's Office Locations
Carlos & Luis Trabanco MD3735 SW 8th St Ste 204, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 445-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
is my wound care doctor at wound care center. In my opinion the best doctor I have ever met . The nurses there are excellent. Very curtíos , very intelligent. My special thanks to all of them .
About Dr. Carlos Trabanco, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1013078278
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Med Center
- St Barnabas Med Center
- General Surgery
Dr. Trabanco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trabanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trabanco has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Skin Grafts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trabanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trabanco speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trabanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trabanco.
